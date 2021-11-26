The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are parting ways with head coach Skip Holtz.

Louisiana Tech announced the decision on Friday afternoon, just a day after Thanksgiving. Talk about a tough blow.

“Skip and I talked and agreed it was time for a change for both parties,” said Louisiana Tech athletic director Eric Wood, via the team’s website. “Louisiana Tech owes Skip a debt of gratitude for his loyalty and dedication to our football student-athletes, our University, and our community over the past decade.

“He has been able to accomplish some things that weren’t previously done here on a consistent basis prior to his arrival. We continue to be committed to winning conference championships, and that expectation is stronger than ever.”

BREAKING | LA Tech, Skip Holtz announce tomorrow’s Rice game will be his final on the Bulldog sideline. University will begin national search for his successor immediately. FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/FbQTVPn9bD pic.twitter.com/pJxi0w6fZg — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) November 26, 2021

This is a pretty stunning development.

Skip Holtz led Louisiana Tech to seven straight bowl-game appearances prior to this season. The Bulldogs were 6-1 in those games.

Holtz also had opportunities to jump to bigger and better college football programs over the years. He turned down those opportunities to stay put at Louisiana Tech.

Do the Bulldogs really believe they’ll do better than Holtz? We’re skeptical.

“Thanks for all you’ve done for these guys at La Tech,” one fan said. “A true fan knows you’re guiding these kids to be men of character not super stars. Wishing you the best, Coach.”