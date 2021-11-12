The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CFB World Reacts To TCU Player’s Message For Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders coaching for Jackson State.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

TCU’s Zach Evans has taken the college football world by storm on Friday.

Evans has publicly declared that he wants Deion Sanders to be the next head coach at the school. Sanders has been rumored to be a hot candidate in the search and this is the first time that a player from the school has come out and campaigned for him to get the gig.

TCU officially parted ways with long-time coach Gary Patterson a couple of weeks ago and a search for his replacement has been underway since then.

The Horned Frogs have slipped up since 2017 as their combined record under Patterson was 21-22 from 2018 onward. The last time TCU won more than seven games was when they finished 11-3 and won the Alamo Bowl in that 2017 season.

The reactions to this tweet have featured some playful jokes, some shock, and a whole lot more.

As mentioned above, Evans is a five-star running back and has been a bright spot for the Horned Frogs this season. He has 648 yards and five touchdowns on the ground on 92 carries.

He’s already blown away his stats from 2020 when he finished with 415 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries.

Could this sway the school to go after Sanders even harder?

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.