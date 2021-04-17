CFB World Reacts To Insane TD In Delaware-Villanova Game

On a weekend where Power Five schools are hosting their spring games, it turns out the craziest play you’ll see in the next 24 hours comes from the Colonial Athletic Association.

During the fourth quarter of this afternoon’s Delaware-Villanova game, Wildcats quarterback Daniel Smith threw a miraculous touchdown pass to Charlie Gilroy to cut the team’s deficit in half.

It was truly a play that you needed to see to believe, as Smith managed to flick the football behind his back while falling to the ground. Even though Smith basically threw the pass off one foot, it managed to be a perfect toss to Gilroy.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller was nearly speechless when he saw this play, tweeting “What did I just see.”

What did I just see. https://t.co/mRWpe8aluk — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 17, 2021

Yahoo inside Pete Thamel was also baffled by what he just witnessed, as he tweeted “I’ve NEVER seen a TD pass like that.”

Other people were more entertained by Delaware linebacker Johnny Buchanan celebrating what he thought was a sack.

33 doing a sack dance, completely unaware 😂 https://t.co/EaXDtwwF3s — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) April 17, 2021

To be fair, no one expected Villanova to score a touchdown on that circus pass.

Fortunately for Buchanan and the Blue Hens, they managed to survive this late comeback from the Wildcats and improve their record to 5-0 on the season.