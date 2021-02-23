Chad Johnson Has Surprising Pick For College Football’s Greatest Player

Ask college football fans who the best college football player of all time is and there will be a hundred different answers.

Most, of course, will center on the quarterback position. However, every now and then a skill position player works their way into the Greatest of All Time conversation as well.

Earlier this week, former NFL stars Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson – along with Cam Newton – broke down their picks for best college football player of all time. Newton went with a former teammate in Percy Harvin.

Johnson and Marshall, however, both agreed at former Florida State star Peter Warrick is the best college football player of all time. Johnson reference Warrick’s “mean dead leg” as a weapon that would leave defenders in the dust.

Check it out.

Chad Ochocinco and Brandon Marshall agree that Peter Warrick was the best college football player ever. Cam Newton: “He had a meeean dead leg.” #Noles pic.twitter.com/hOJTn2C2Ua — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) February 23, 2021

Warrick joined the Seminoles as one of the best high school football players in the country. In fact, he was the No. 7 overall recruit in the country and the No. 1 wide receiver recruit.

He carried that dominance to the collegiate level, where he played wide receiver and returned kicks for Florida State. Warrick was a three-time All-ACC performer and a two-time All-American, his final two years with the Seminoles.

He was the MVP of the national title game where Florida State took down Michael Vick and the Virginia Tech Hokies during the 1999 season.

Is Warrick the best college football player ever?