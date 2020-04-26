The Spun

Chargers Star Has Telling Comment On Ohio State WR KJ Hill

K.J. Hill evades a Wisconsin defensive back.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball after a catch in the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

A Los Angeles Chargers star had a strong comment on Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill following his surprising fall in the NFL Draft.

Hill, who amassed 2,332 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns with the Buckeyes, was not considered to be a top NFL Draft prospect. But most believed Hill would go somewhat early on Day 3.

The former Buckeyes star ended up lasting until the seventh round. The Los Angeles Chargers selected Hill with the 220th overall pick.

Chargers standout defensive back Derwin James, a first-team All-Pro in 2018, thinks his team got a big steal in Hill.

“They really slept on bra,” James tweeted.

Ohio State has produced a couple of standout wide receivers in recent years in Michael Thomas and Terry McLaurin, among others.

It would not be surprising to see Hill make the Chargers roster and produce in a major way in 2020.

