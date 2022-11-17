Charles Barkley Hearing Of Shocking College Football Firing

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

The college football world has seen a couple of big-time firings so far this season.

Both Nebraska and Auburn, among other schools, are looking for full-time head football coaches.

Is another job going to open up?

Former Auburn Tigers star turned NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes a "shocking" firing is going to happen.

“What I am telling you is, I think there’s gonna be a shocker firing in the SEC. I know for a fact they’re probably going to go after Deion. I know that for a fact.”

Could it be Texas A&M? Florida? Another prominent SEC school?

Barkley isn't saying right now.

Sanders, meanwhile, is currently leading his Jackson State football program. It would not be shocking to see the former NFL star land a big-time program this offseason.

For now, though, it's all speculation. But things could heat up in a hurry once the regular season ends.