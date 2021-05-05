Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On SEC Football

Charles Barkley is never shy about sharing his opinion, no matter what the topic is. In this case, today it was football in the SEC.

Barkley is playing at the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am today, and he’s looking pretty good doing it. During media availability, someone asked the Auburn grad about the perception of SEC football being a two-tiered system of “Alabama” and “everybody else.”

“That’s because it’s true,” Barkley said, which is sure to tick off some people.

Charles Barkley asked about the perception that there’s a big gap between Alabama football and the rest of the SEC. “That’s because it’s true.” — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) May 5, 2021

Looking at Barkley’s point here, it is true that Alabama has had three undefeated conference seasons in the last five years and has won two national titles during that time. Since 2008, the Crimson Tide have only lost more than one SEC game in the same season twice.

Non-Alabama fans can argue that LSU won the national title two years ago, beating the Tide along the way, but even with that being said, it is tough to deny how dominant Nick Saban and company have been.

Georgia is close, LSU had its moment in 2019 and Florida and Texas A&M are on the way up, but it remains Alabama and Alabama alone atop the SEC for the time being.