Former Michigan Star Charles Woodson Has Message For Ohio State

A closeup of Charles Woodson.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: ESPN NFL football commentator Charles Woodson on the set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines star Charles Woodson hasn’t been shy with his criticism of his former program and its lack of success against Ohio State.

“It’s evident that it’s a way of life for (Ohio State),” Woodson said of the Buckeyes’ success in the rivalry. “I don’t know how we get back to it, but we have to get back to it.”

Michigan has lost eight straight games against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have absolutely dominated the rivalry for the last decade-plus.

Woodson is confident the streak will end soon, though.

The former Michigan star had a message for Ohio State while speaking to TMZ Sports:

“We’ll make it up,” the Michigan legend says. “We’ll be fine.”

Michigan will probably beat Ohio State eventually, but it really doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anytime soon.

The Buckeyes are out-recruiting the Wolverines and out-playing them when they meet on the gridiron. Michigan should be a top 25 team in 2020, but Ohio State could be the preseason No. 1 with Justin Fields back.

Ohio State will be expected to beat Michigan once again in 2020.

