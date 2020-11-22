Charles Woodson Reacts To Michigan’s Performance Tonight

Former Michigan Wolverines star Charles Woodson is a fan of what he’s seen from his alma mater on Saturday night.

The Wolverines are in triple overtime against Rutgers on Saturday night. Right now, the game is tied, 42-42, as we approach midnight.

While Michigan never wants to be in overtime against Rutgers, the Wolverines’ effort has been better on Saturday night. Woodson is liking the fight he’s seeing from the players.

“Kids out here fighting and I love it,” he tweeted.

Kids out here fighting and I love it #Goblue — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) November 22, 2020

Michigan is a week removed from getting stomped by Wisconsin at home.

Jim Harbaugh had a brutally honest admission after that loss.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. … Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me,” Harbaugh told reporters after that loss.

Michigan has yet to secure a win on Saturday night, but the Wolverines’ fight is much improved from last week.

The Wolverines and the Scarlet Knights are playing on BTN.