Not long after the 2021 college football season came to a close, Mario Cristobal made the surprising decision to leave Oregon to become the head coach at Miami.

After struggling to put together his coaching staff, fans were getting worried. However, over the past few weeks, Cristobal went to work building one of the best coaching staffs in the country.

In the month of February alone, Cristobal has made a series of home-run hires like offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. He added to that with the addition of Charlie Strong – who will serve as the team’s linebackers coach, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

“Mario Cristobal continues to assemble an impressive staff at Miami,” Low said last night. “Sources tell ESPN that Charlie Strong, the former Texas, Louisville and USF head coach, is finalizing a deal to coach LBs at The U. Strong has deep recruiting ties in South Florida.”

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the news.

“This is a hell of a hire. Cristobal is forming one excellent unit down in Coral Gables,” college football reporter Antwan Staley said.

Not everyone is on board with the hire, though. Fans of South Florida clearly still don’t like Strong.

“Mario was doing so well up until now…” one USF blog said.

“Quite a staff being assembled,” said Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson.

He got off to a slow start, but Cristobal is building something special