Charlie Strong Reportedly Lands New College Football Job

Just a few months ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to move on from head coach Urban Meyer.

In the immediate aftermath of that decision, there were rumors that Jaguars assistant coach Charlie Strong could take over as the team’s new head coach. In the end, though, the Jaguars cleaned house, hiring Doug Pederson instead.

After spending a few weeks on the open market, Strong has a new job. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low, he’s joining Mario Cristobal’s coaching staff with the Miami Hurricanes.

“Mario Cristobal continues to assemble an impressive staff at Miami,” Low said last night. “Sources tell ESPN that Charlie Strong, the former Texas, Louisville and USF head coach, is finalizing a deal to coach LBs at The U. Strong has deep recruiting ties in South Florida.”

This will be Strong’s first on-field college football assistant gig since he was the defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators. 13 years later, he makes a return as a key assistant for Mario Cristobal and company.

Over the past few weeks, Cristobal has made a series of home-run hires like offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

After not making a coordinator hire for the first few weeks of his tenure, Cristobal received some flak from fans. They should be pretty happy with the staff he’s building heading into the 2022 season, though.