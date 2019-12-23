The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Charlie Weis Jr. Lands New Offensive Coordinator Job

A ground level shot of Raymond James Stadium during a USF game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Brett Kean #7 of the South Florida Bulls waits to hike the ball during the first half against the UCF Knights at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

After two seasons as the offensive coordinator at FAU, 26-year-old Charlie Weis Jr. is leaving to take the same position at USF.

Weis Jr. will join new head coach Jeff Scott’s staff in Tampa. Scott had been the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Clemson before taking the reins at USF.

Weis Jr., who has been viewed as a coaching prodigy serving as a manager for his father at Kansas from 2012-14, helped FAU to an 11-3 record and Conference USA title n 2019. The Owls averaged over 36 points and almost 450 yards of total offense per game.

FAU ended its season with a 52-28 win over SMU in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday.

It seems that Weis Jr.’s meteoric coaching rise is still on schedule. We’ll see how he handles a promotion to a stronger conference.

If Weis Jr. succeeds at USF, a Power 5 offensive coordinator job before he turns 30 seems to be a reasonable career goal.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.