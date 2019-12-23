Charlie Weis Jr. Lands New Offensive Coordinator Job

After two seasons as the offensive coordinator at FAU, 26-year-old Charlie Weis Jr. is leaving to take the same position at USF.

Weis Jr. will join new head coach Jeff Scott’s staff in Tampa. Scott had been the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Clemson before taking the reins at USF.

Weis Jr., who has been viewed as a coaching prodigy serving as a manager for his father at Kansas from 2012-14, helped FAU to an 11-3 record and Conference USA title n 2019. The Owls averaged over 36 points and almost 450 yards of total offense per game.

FAU ended its season with a 52-28 win over SMU in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday.

USF has officially hired 26-year-old wunderkind Charlie Weis Jr. as its offensive coordinator. Jeff Scott’s staff is coming together quickly. pic.twitter.com/kupQ4WpFb0 — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 23, 2019

It seems that Weis Jr.’s meteoric coaching rise is still on schedule. We’ll see how he handles a promotion to a stronger conference.

If Weis Jr. succeeds at USF, a Power 5 offensive coordinator job before he turns 30 seems to be a reasonable career goal.