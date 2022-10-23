College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 12: A pair of Charlotte 49ers cheerleader watch as a plane flies over the field before the 49ers game against the Rice Owls at McColl"u2013Richardson Field at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) Mike Comer/Getty Images

You can add another head coach to the 2022 college football firing list.

Sunday morning, the Charlotte 49ers reportedly fired head coach Will Healy. The 49ers are off to a disappointing 1-7 start to the 2022 season.

Healy is 15-24 as the program's head coach. He took over the program in 2019.

Hunter Bailey has confirmed the news.

It was probably time to move on.

"Sad to see Club LIT end like this, but it is time to move on. Healy is a great guy who will go on to do big things," one fan wrote.

"I'm assuming this is true? Regardless, it needs to happen. I have a lot of love for the coach, but in the end if it doesn't work, it doesn't work. Sad day, but I look to rebound," one fan added.

"This is sad and no one takes any joy in it, but it had to happen," another fan wrote.

"Thought this dude was gonna be the next big thing when he moved up from Peay," another fan said.

Will Kunkel first reported the news out of Charlotte on Sunday morning.

It will be interesting to see where Healy lands. He was once viewed as a major up-and-coming head coach.