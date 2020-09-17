Charlotte Football Player Fires Back At School For Canceling Game

Charlotte football’s game scheduled for this Saturday against North Carolina was canceled today due to contact tracing for COVID-19.

Several members of Charlotte’s offensive line were placed into quarantine as a result of the university’s contact tracing protocols. That left the unit basically unable to compete this weekend.

However, one of the 49ers’ receivers, Justin Jeffery, called out his own program on Twitter after the announcement. He doesn’t agree with the decision.

“Every positive test that we have had has come back as a false positive,” Jeffery wrote. “That’s the information that they won’t release. Why won’t they release this info? Because they want to invoke fear, so we won’t play.

“We are tested three times a week. Everyone eventually will test positive (false positive) or at least get contact traced.”

Jeffery also added a claim that “the state of North Carolina doesn’t believe in false positives.”

More than likely, we’d bet someone on staff at Charlotte talked with Jeffery following his tweet. While he may not agree with the protocols, they are likely there for a reason, and it is better to err on the side of caution.

According to the university release, this weekend’s cancellation won’t affect the home opener for the 49ers, scheduled for next Saturday against Georgia State.