Chase Claypool’s Outfit Went Viral On College GameDay This Morning

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay this morning.

The former Notre Dame wide receiver appeared virtually to make picks for Saturday’s biggest games. ESPN’s college football pregame show is in town for tonight’s game between the No. 4 Fighting Irish and No. 1 Clemson.

Claypool, 22, had quite the outfit for his College GameDay debut.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wore an incredible Notre Dame Fighting Irish-themed hoodie.

This Notre Dame fit from Chase Claypool ☘️ pic.twitter.com/gf3Nns30Va — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020

Notre Dame fans are pretty big fans of the outfit.

“Man you should get those jerseys made and sold! What is the leather piece on the top?” one fan asked.

“How much you want for the jersey?” another fan asked.

Claypool, who starred collegiately at Notre Dame, is having a promising season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie wide receiver has 23 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns. The Steelers are the NFL’s lone undefeated team heading into Sunday’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Notre Dame and Clemson, meanwhile, are scheduled to kick off in South Bend, Indiana later this evening. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. and be televised on NBC.