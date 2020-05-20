Chase Young Has 1-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh’s Comment

Former Ohio State standout pass rusher Chase Young has joined in on the list of Buckeyes reacting to Jim Harbaugh’s comment about his losses.

Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in 2015. He’s had some success with the Wolverines, consistently ranked in the top 10 or 15, but he’s yet to beat Ohio State.

An 0-5 record in “The Game” is nothing to be proud of. Harbaugh admitted that in a radio interview today.

“Yeah, we gotta beat Ohio State,” Harbaugh said Wednesday during an interview on NBC Sports’ Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico, via 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.’ “Nothing makes us angrier than that, or me. That’s what we’re working toward every day. We’ve beaten everybody else, but we haven’t beaten them.

“And that’s what we have to do: beat them, win a (Big Ten) championship, get ourselves in the playoffs, win a national championship.”

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was part of three wins over “That Team Up North” during his time at Ohio State. He had a one-word response to Harbaugh’s comment today.

“Lol,” Young tweeted.

That about sums it up for Ohio State fans.

Urban Meyer went 7-0 against Michigan during his time with the Buckeyes. Ryan Day had little trouble moving to 1-0 against the Wolverines in his first game in 2019.

Will Harbaugh finally be able to beat his main rival in 2020? Ohio State isn’t betting on it.