Ohio State defensive star Chase Young made headlines last week when he told TMZ Sports that it was his “plan” to return to school next season. It doesn’t look like that’s really the case, however.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports Sunday morning that Young is “expected” by people at Ohio State to declare for the NFL Draft after the season. If he does, he’ll likely be in the top few picks.

Young is one of the best prospects in recent memory. It would be tough to criticize him for leaving the school for the guaranteed money of the NFL – especially if he’s healthy after the season.

While the Bengals will likely pick a quarterback with the No.1 pick, Young is very much in play as the No. 2 pick to whichever team winds up with it.

Ohio State is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, and it will take on Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on December 28.

Young, who racked up 16.5 sacks this year, is the key to Ohio State’s defense heading into the event.

If the Buckeyes win, they will take on the winner of LSU vs. Oklahoma. Two wins would mean another national title for the Buckeyes.