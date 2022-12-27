Cheez-It Bowl Representative Makes Shocking Announcement

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 26: Tight end Artayvious Lynn #88 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates following the Cheez-it Bowl at Chase Field on December 26, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Horned Frogs defeated the Golden Bears 10-7 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With the Cheez-It Bowl just two days away, a representative for the game shared an interesting piece of information with the college football world.

It turns out there's no such thing as "Cheez-Its."

A single Cheez-It is obviously referred to as a "Cheez-It." Multiple pieces of the popular snack are actually called "Cheez-It crackers."

This may seem like useless information, but fans can't stop talking about it.

Unsurprisingly, there are lot of people cracking jokes about this announcement.

"This like when uno tries to tell us how to play uno," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "This cheesy logic has more holes in it than Swiss and I'm gonna need more than a Gouda line from an American PR guy to change my ways on this one while I type this from my Cottage."

The Cheez-It Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. It'll feature No. 13 Florida State and Oklahoma.