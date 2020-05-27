The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Major College Football Bowl Game Changing Its Name

Camping World Bowl trophy presentation.ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates following the Camping World Bowl against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Notre Dame defeated Iowa State 33-9. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, a major college football bowl game underwent a name change for the upcoming season.

The Camping World Bowl in Orlando will now be known as the Cheez-It Bowl. College football fans might be asking about the old Cheez-It Bowl. That one took place at Chase Field in Phoenix over the past two years.

Cheez-It decided now was the right time to move across the country to Orlando for a higher-profile game. The game will continue to feature top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference or Notre Dame and the Big 12 Conference.

Cheez-It Senior Director of Marketing Jeff Delonis released a statement about the decision. “Cheez-It is a go-to snacking tradition for football fans and cheese-lovers – especially those who can’t get enough of that uniquely cheesy and crunchy experience,” he said.

“Our preceding bowl game sponsorship with the Fiesta Bowl Organization helped solidify Cheez-It as a staple in the college football postseason. Now we’re excited to turn to the next page and build our bowl-season tradition further through our new partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and the world-class destination of Orlando.”

Each of the last seven years, the Camping World Bowl – now Cheez-It – featured a ranked team.

Last season, No. 14 Notre Dame bested Iowa State by a final score of 33-9. That contest was the fourth-most-watched bowl game outside of the New Year’s Six.

Who will win in 2020?

Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.