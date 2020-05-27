Major College Football Bowl Game Changing Its Name

On Wednesday morning, a major college football bowl game underwent a name change for the upcoming season.

The Camping World Bowl in Orlando will now be known as the Cheez-It Bowl. College football fans might be asking about the old Cheez-It Bowl. That one took place at Chase Field in Phoenix over the past two years.

Cheez-It decided now was the right time to move across the country to Orlando for a higher-profile game. The game will continue to feature top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference or Notre Dame and the Big 12 Conference.

Cheez-It Senior Director of Marketing Jeff Delonis released a statement about the decision. “Cheez-It is a go-to snacking tradition for football fans and cheese-lovers – especially those who can’t get enough of that uniquely cheesy and crunchy experience,” he said.

“Our preceding bowl game sponsorship with the Fiesta Bowl Organization helped solidify Cheez-It as a staple in the college football postseason. Now we’re excited to turn to the next page and build our bowl-season tradition further through our new partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and the world-class destination of Orlando.”

BREAKING NEWS: Get your cheesy, crunchy, satisfaction on in Orlando this year! #CheezItBowl 🏈🌴 pic.twitter.com/L9cElFv6pi — CHEEZ-IT (@cheezit) May 27, 2020

Each of the last seven years, the Camping World Bowl – now Cheez-It – featured a ranked team.

Last season, No. 14 Notre Dame bested Iowa State by a final score of 33-9. That contest was the fourth-most-watched bowl game outside of the New Year’s Six.

Who will win in 2020?