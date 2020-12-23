Division 1 College Basketball Team Suspending Remainder Of Season

Earlier this week, Chicago State’s basketball team had to cancel its game against Iowa State due to “an insufficient number of players available.” A few days later, the program made a huge decision regarding the rest of the season.

Chicago State athletic director Elliott Charles told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that he’s decided to suspend the remainder of the men’s college basketball season.

“We’re prioritizing the health and welfare of the students,” Charles told Stadium.

This has been a stressful year for every program in college basketball due to COVID-19. It’s impossible to predict when players will be unable to play due to a positive test or contact tracing. Instead of worrying about those issues and the health of its players, Chicago State is putting basketball on hold.

Chicago State athletic director Elliott Charles told @Stadium that the school has decided to suspend the remainder of the men’s college basketball season. “We’re prioritizing the health and welfare of the students,” Charles said. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 23, 2020

Before the 2020-21 season even began, Chicago State head coach Lance Irvin announced that he wouldn’t be on the sidelines with his team due to medical concerns over COVID-19.

“I’m not comfortable coaching this season because my doctor suggested that it wasn’t the right thing to do for my health,” Irvin said back in November. “She said it’s not worth the risk based on the current COVID pandemic.”

It’s been a tough season for the Chicago State men’s basketball team, but hopefully better days are ahead in 2021.