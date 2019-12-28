Chris “The Bear” Fallica Makes His Pick For Ohio State vs. Clemson

We’re just over eight hours away from kickoff for the Fiesta Bowl, but expert picks are still rolling in. Saturday morning, we got a look at what Chris “the Bear” Fallica of ESPN College GameDay is thinking for the big contest between Ohio State and Clemson.

Fallica, known as a guru when it comes to picking against the spread, revealed that he’s taking Clemson to both beat Ohio State and cover the two-point spread. He thinks the Tigers are going back to the national title game.

Fallica also revealed that an oddsmaker told him that the Fiesta Bowl could be the most bet-on game in college football history.

Fallica certainly isn’t perfect, but he does have a decent grip on the college football betting world. Still, some aren’t convinced his prediction will come true.

In the other contest, LSU is favored by 13.5 points over Oklahoma. That game will kick off at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Ohio State vs. Clemson is set for 8:00 PM ET on ESPN as well. Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi will be on the call.

The winners of the two games will meet in the national title game in two weeks.