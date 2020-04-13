ESPN announcer Chris Fowler took to his Instagram page on Sunday to discuss the state of the upcoming 2020 college football season.
Fowler admitted that there’s a lot of unknown when it comes to the 2020 college football season, but he said he’s “convinced” there will be one.
“The good news is I am convinced there will be a college football season in the academic year of 2020-21 at some point,” Fowler said on his Instagram page.
“What might that look like? When might it start? That is the topic of this video.”
We are 20 Saturdays from the SCHEDULED start of CFB.. so how likely is that looking? What scenarios are being weighed? When will we know more? Who’s gonna decide all this? You sure are asking a lot of questions! And I get it. I’m starving for answers too. So here’s some “informed speculation” on where we are now after checking in with folks this week. I can only be so specific and people don’t want their names attached to this topic right now. But… here goes. Please comment with your take if you like. #cfb #collegefootball #football #sports @espn @espncfb
Fowler, who hosts ABC/ESPN’s game of the week each Saturday night with Kirk Herbstreit, outlined three potential scenarios for the 2020 season:
- The season starts on time in late August, potentially without fans in the stands
- The season starts later in the fall, potentially without fans and potentially with a reduced number of games
- The season starts sometime in February and is played in the spring
Fowler added that the third scenario is “gaining momentum” among the people within the sport that he’s talking to.
Of course, this is all mostly speculation at this point. The season is still roughly five months away. A decision is going to be made at some point, though.
“Stay tuned, this is certainly to be continued,” Fowler added.