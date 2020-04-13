ESPN announcer Chris Fowler took to his Instagram page on Sunday to discuss the state of the upcoming 2020 college football season.

Fowler admitted that there’s a lot of unknown when it comes to the 2020 college football season, but he said he’s “convinced” there will be one.

“The good news is I am convinced there will be a college football season in the academic year of 2020-21 at some point,” Fowler said on his Instagram page.

“What might that look like? When might it start? That is the topic of this video.”

Fowler, who hosts ABC/ESPN’s game of the week each Saturday night with Kirk Herbstreit, outlined three potential scenarios for the 2020 season:

The season starts on time in late August, potentially without fans in the stands The season starts later in the fall, potentially without fans and potentially with a reduced number of games The season starts sometime in February and is played in the spring

Fowler added that the third scenario is “gaining momentum” among the people within the sport that he’s talking to.

Of course, this is all mostly speculation at this point. The season is still roughly five months away. A decision is going to be made at some point, though.

“Stay tuned, this is certainly to be continued,” Fowler added.