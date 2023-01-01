Chris Fowler Criticized For What He Said About Ohio State Running Back

September 14, 2013: ESPN Chris Fowler live on set during the College Game Day between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M University Aggies at Kyle Field Stadium in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Green/ Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler is taking some heat for a comment he made about Ohio State running back Miyan Williams.

Williams, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, is certainly a powerful running back. However, Fowler might have gone a little too far in describing the Buckeyes tailback.

Fowler said that Williams might have added a “few extra biscuits.”

Many fans were not happy with what Fowler said about the Ohio State running back.

The comment was made in jest, but perhaps Fowler would like to have that one back.

Ohio State ended up falling to Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl.