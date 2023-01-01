Chris Fowler Criticized For What He Said About Ohio State Running Back
ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler is taking some heat for a comment he made about Ohio State running back Miyan Williams.
Williams, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, is certainly a powerful running back. However, Fowler might have gone a little too far in describing the Buckeyes tailback.
Fowler said that Williams might have added a “few extra biscuits.”
Many fans were not happy with what Fowler said about the Ohio State running back.
The comment was made in jest, but perhaps Fowler would like to have that one back.
Ohio State ended up falling to Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl.