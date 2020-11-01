Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit Annoyed Fans With 1 Word Last Night

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit form a great college football announcing duo, but fans were a little annoyed with one word being said a lot during Saturday night’s broadcast.

“Whiteout.”

Ohio State played at Penn State on Saturday evening. Beaver Stadium was supposed to have a whiteout crowd, but due to the pandemic, that was called off.

Fowler and Herbstreit discussed – on multiple occasions – how cool the whiteout is at Beaver Stadium. They’re not wrong, as it’s arguably the most-intimidating atmosphere in college football, but they might have gone overboard with it on Saturday night.

“Take a shot every time they mention the white out. You owe about 5 already. Let’s see if you make it to half time,” one fan joked.

“If these folks mention this white out one more time…” another fan added.

“ESPN reaching for all the highlights of Penn State beating Ohio State in the White Out” one fan said.

Maybe they did bring it up too much on Saturday night, but it’s tough to overhype the atmosphere at Beaver Stadium when the stands are packed.

Looking forward to Saturday in State College! But, like so many of you, will miss 1 of the best atmospheres in the country-The White Out!

I’ll miss it-Get through it-Be appreciative of what we have-And savor the moment scenes like this return to college campuses on a weekly basis pic.twitter.com/sXO71SCyEc — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 29, 2020

Ohio State ended up beating Penn State, 38-25, on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes improved to 2-0 on the season with the win, while the Nittany Lions dropped to 0-2.