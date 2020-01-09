Chris Fowler Has Extreme Praise For LSU’s Joe Burrow-Led Offense

ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler previewed Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

Fowler and his broadcast partner, Kirk Herbstreit, have been around college football for a long time.

The ESPN host isn’t sure he’s ever seen an offense like LSU’s.

“I think this particular group with the dynamic offense is what sets it apart,” Fowler said of this year’s LSU team. “I’m not sure either Kirk or I have seen an offense this explosive in all our years of covering college football, and I think that’s a dimension that LSU teams haven’t had in the past. But yeah, I think you need to have fresh blood in the playoff, different contending teams, and this year for the first time it’s LSU.”

Former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow is having one of the greatest quarterback seasons in college football history. He’s already won a Heisman Trophy and will be looking to add a national championship to his resume.

Clemson’s defense will certainly have its hands full on Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.