Chris Fowler Names 1 Big Concern With Spring College Football

The NCAA and colleges across America will do everything they can to save the 2020 college football season – even if that means pushing the season to Spring 2021.

But ESPN’s Chris Fowler thinks that there are a number of potential pitfalls to moving the games to the spring. In a recent appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Fowler started off by saying that it would be hard to essentially have such a quick turnaround from the end of Spring 2021 to another season at the start of Fall 2021.

“One of the negatives, people think is if you play into the Spring, it’s very hard to ask players to turn around and play in the Fall of ’21,” Fowler said. “That’s a legitimate concern. That might dictate when they want to start. You’d want to have it wrapped up by lets say early May. A lot of coaches think… Summer of ’21 would feel weird but you’d get them ready for a Fall season…”

Fowler also noted that with the NFL Draft on the horizon, top players might sit out. College games, the draft and training camps would be so tightly compressed that it just wouldn’t be appealing to many top players.

“It’s not a bowl game, exhibition game, it’s a whole season compressed up against NFL training camps and your rookie season,” he said. “You can make a legitimate case that wouldn’t be very sound. You have to believe some guys would say, hey this doesn’t make sense to me. That would certainly mar the season but nothing is going to be easy about any of this. That’s one concern about playing in the Spring for sure.”

Fowler does bring up a lot of good points.

It’s hard to overstate how quick of a turnaround it is from playing full games in May to playing them again in September. That could be opening up a laundry list of problems.

