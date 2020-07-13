The Spun

Chris Fowler Has Sobering Message About College Football Season

ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler has been fairly optimistic regarding the 2020 season, but his latest update is sobering.

Fowler has previously expressed optimism about the 2020 college football season and its ability to be played.

“The good news is I am convinced there will be a college football season in the academic year of 2020-21 at some point,” Fowler said on his Instagram page back in April. 

Now, Fowler has updated his thoughts. He shared his latest insight on the 2020 college football season on Twitter on Sunday evening.

“Pains me to say it.. but now feels #CollegeFootball is facing a 3rd and long.. against a tough, unpredictable foe,” Fowler said.

Fowler is as plugged in as it gets when it comes to college football higher-ups, so when he’s saying the sport is facing a “third and long,” that means something.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin in late August/early September. However, two major conferences – the Big Ten and the Pac-12 – have already announced they’ll be playing conference-only schedules.

Other major conferences could follow and the season’s kickoff date could be pushed back to later in September or even early October.

One thing is clear at this point: Everything is on the table for the 2020 (or 2021) college football season.


