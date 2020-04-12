Chris Hilton, Elite 2021 WR, Releases Loaded Top 6

Zachary (La.) four-star wide receiver Chris Hilton took a big step forward in his recruitment on Easter Sunday.

Hilton, who owns more than 20 scholarship offers, has trimmed his list considerably. He’s now down to six schools under consideration.

Hilton’s top six, in alphabetical order, is as follows: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Not surprisingly, it is an SEC-heavy list, with the Fighting Irish being the only program outside of the conference to make the cut.

The 5-foot-11, 169-pound Hilton is the No. 4 rising senior in the state of Louisiana and the No. 11 wide receiver in the 2021 class. He’s also the 67th-rated overall prospect in his class, with all of these rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite calculations.

God got my back 🙏🏾

~top 6 pic.twitter.com/sR3yrsOjNk — 🤫¹ (@iamchrishilton1) April 12, 2020

According to his most recent 247Sports scouting report, Hilton “owns long-term early-round NFL Draft potential” and can be compared to former Baylor star and Cleveland Browns first-round pick Corey Coleman.

Hilton’s 247Sports Crystal Ball favors his local program, with both early predictions logged for LSU.

A standout track athlete as well, Hilton has been selected to participate in the 2021 Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game.