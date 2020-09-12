Chris Paul Made A Great Pick On College GameDay This Morning

Chris Paul made some crazy upset picks during his appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning. One those picks turned out to be correct.

The Louisiana Rajin Cajuns knocked off No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday in college football’s first big upset of the season. Not many expected Louisiana to take down the ranked Cyclones, except for Paul.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard picked the Ragin Cajuns to beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. At first, the pick turned heads. Iowa State has plenty of fans this season, in part, due to quarterback Brock Purdy. But the Ragin Cajuns were able to contain Purdy and the ISU offense.

Meanwhile, Louisiana got a few monumental special teams scores – including a 95-yard kickoff return and 83-yard punt return for touchdowns – to beat Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. Paul knew the upset was coming all along. Take a look at his original prediction during ESPN’s College GameDay in the video below.

Well done, Chris. His pick during College GameDay might be one of the more impressive predictions a guest picker has made over the years.

As for the Big 12, Iowa State wasn’t the only team within the conference to suffer a devastating defeat. Kansas State fell at the hands of Arkansas State. It’s an ugly start to the year for the Big 12.

Fortunately, the conference’s best teams – Oklahoma and Texas – have a chance to improve the Big 12’s reputation in Saturday evening’s slate of games.