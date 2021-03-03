On Wednesday morning, NFL and college football analyst Chris Simms revealed his quarterback rankings for the 2021 NFL draft.

Simms has a history of creating controversy with his quarterback rankings, whether in the NFL or in college football. Let’s just say he didn’t win any more fans in Clemson, South Carolina or Columbus, Ohio.

Simms is among the analyst who think BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is a better prospect than Trevor Lawrence. While Lawrence has been heralded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, not everyone is in agreement.

Clearly Simms thinks Wilson offers more to an NFL team than Lawrence does. But that’s not the only surprise among the top six quarterback prospects in Simms’ rankings for the 2021 draft.

Check it out.

My 2021 Draft QB Rankings. Taping the podcast soon with full breakdown/explanation. pic.twitter.com/dkzlcKeZEJ — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 3, 2021

Simms has both former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond above former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in his rankings.

Most analysts see Fields as either the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback draft prospect in the draft this year. Jones had a sensational 2020 season and vaulted himself into being thought of as a first-round pick heading into the draft in April.

However, most analysts don’t see him as a better prospect than Fields. That goes for Kellen Mond as well, who is one of the most experienced starters from the collegiate level in this draft class.

What do you think of Simms’ draft rankings?