Chris Weinke Reportedly Landing New College Football Job

Chris Weinke, the 2000 Heisman Trophy winner, has reportedly landed a new college football job that’ll place him back in the ACC.

Weinke has held multiple positions in the coaching world since the end of his playing days. He began as a quarterbacks coach for the Rams back in 2015. Weinke held the position for several years before he was replaced.

The former Florida State star has been at the college level ever since. Weinke has been an offensive analyst for Alabama as well as a running backs and quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Volunteers. He’ll be coaching for a new program in 2022.

Weinke has reportedly accepted the quarterbacks coach position for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2000 Heisman Trophy winner is finally home in the ACC.

SOURCE: Chris Weinke is expected to become the new QB coach at Ga. Tech. The 2000 Heisman winner from FSU has been a quarterbacks coach at Tennessee and for the Rams. Rivals first reported the hire. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2022

This is a significant hire for Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech’s current head coach. It also boosts Chris Weinke’s resume as he attempts to find a more permanent fit with the Yellow Jackets.

It was only a matter of time before Weinke landed back in the ACC. And frankly, it’s surprising Florida State hasn’t given him a coaching opportunity just yet. Perhaps that’ll change in coming years.

For now, Weinke will coach quarterbacks at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are seeking improvement following a dreadful 3-9 season which saw them go just 2-6 in ACC play.