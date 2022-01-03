The Spun

Chris Weinke Reportedly Landing New College Football Job

Chris Weinke TennesseeKNOXVILLE, TN - APRIL 13: Tennessee Volunteers quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke talks with quarterback J T Shrout (12) during the Orange and White spring game on April 13, 2019, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chris Weinke, the 2000 Heisman Trophy winner, has reportedly landed a new college football job that’ll place him back in the ACC.

Weinke has held multiple positions in the coaching world since the end of his playing days. He began as a quarterbacks coach for the Rams back in 2015. Weinke held the position for several years before he was replaced.

The former Florida State star has been at the college level ever since. Weinke has been an offensive analyst for Alabama as well as a running backs and quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Volunteers. He’ll be coaching for a new program in 2022.

Weinke has reportedly accepted the quarterbacks coach position for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2000 Heisman Trophy winner is finally home in the ACC.

This is a significant hire for Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech’s current head coach. It also boosts Chris Weinke’s resume as he attempts to find a more permanent fit with the Yellow Jackets.

It was only a matter of time before Weinke landed back in the ACC. And frankly, it’s surprising Florida State hasn’t given him a coaching opportunity just yet. Perhaps that’ll change in coming years.

For now, Weinke will coach quarterbacks at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are seeking improvement following a dreadful 3-9 season which saw them go just 2-6 in ACC play.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.