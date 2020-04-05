Christian Veilleux, No. 15 QB Recruit, Names Top 4 Schools

College football recruiting is in a dead period, but the recruiting process hasn’t stopped for many prospects, including four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux.

Veilleux, who plays for The Bullis School in Potomac (Md.), is the No. 15 Pro Style quarterback in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He holds more than 20 scholarship offers, including a recent one from LSU, but released a top four today.

Veilleux is down to Clemson, Duke, Penn State and Tennessee. He doesn’t have a commitment date scheduled.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, Veilleux managed to get in junior day visits to Duke and Penn State. He visited Clemson and Tennessee back in January.

A native of Canada, Veilleux played for Canisius High School in Buffalo in 2018 before transferring to The Bullis School.

The most recent scouting report from 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, posted in 2018, projects Veilleux as a “multi-year starter at Top 20 program.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound passer is the No. 291 overall recruit in the class of 2021.