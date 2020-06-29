A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player has been cut by his Canadian Football League team following a problematic tweet.

Christion Jones has been released by the Edmonton Eskimos following a homophobic tweet that has since been deleted.

The former Crimson Tide wide receiver wrote on Saturday night: “Ima keep it this real … Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women. THAT’S ME THO! Live life with safety.”

Jones was released by Edmonton on Sunday. The team released a statement on Twitter.

The Canadian Football League also released a statement:

“We in the CFL hold high the Diversity Is Strength banner. Our league makes no claim on perfection, but it does strive to be inclusive, to accept and indeed celebrate our differences, and to respect and honour human rights. There is no place in our league for commentary that disparages people on the basis of their religion, race, gender or sexual orientation. As Pride Month continues, we stand with the LGBTQ+ community. We all need to say no to hate and yes to love,” the league wrote.

Jones, originally a cornerback recruit, switched to wide receiver his sophomore season at Alabama. He caught 85 passes for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns over the next three seasons.

The former Alabama wide receiver went undrafted in 2015 and has played in the Canadian Football League since 2017.

Jones tweeted an apology on Sunday.

“My words were deeply hurtful, painful and served zero purpose. I added to the struggle of a community, to live a life free of oppression of any kind. I sincerely apologize. I was wrong,” he wrote.