Former College Football Player Named Suspect In Virginia Shooting

A former college football player has been named the suspect in the fatal shooting that took place at the University of Virginia late on Sunday night.

Christopher Darnell Jones, an ex-Virginia Cavaliers football player, has been named the suspect by local police.

A fatal shooting reportedly occurred at roughly 10:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. There were reportedly three fatalities, with more receiving care.

UVA Police announced an update on Monday morning.

"The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach," they announced.

Jones is reportedly a former college football walk-on, who played running back at the school.

As of publishing, he's believed to still be at-large.

Our thoughts are with the UVA family during this difficult time.