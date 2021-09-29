Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder Has Bold Message For Notre Dame

Notre Dame faces its toughest test of the year Saturday. Cincinnati, the seventh-ranked team in the nation, visits South Bend for a clash of the unbeaten.

The ninth-ranked Fighting Irish are on the heels of a decisive victory at Wisconsin. Notre Dame cruised to an impressive 41-13 win in Madison.

Leading Cincinnati into South Bend is star quarterback Desmond Ridder, the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Through three games this season, the 6’4” senior has tossed seven touchdowns and just two interceptions.

“He’s a playmaker,“ Kelly said of Ridder this week. “He’s very talented in all phases offensively. He’s very athletic, he makes plays with his feet, he’s accurate with a strong arm. He’s a really good quarterback with lots of experience. He’s played a lot of winning football.”

On top of his physical attributes, Ridder is supremely confident–bordering on cocky. The Bearcats’ QB told WLWT’s Brandon Saho that he’s unfazed by Notre Dame’s home atmosphere.

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder said OC Mike Denbrock warned him about how loud Notre Dame would be on Saturday. Ridder’s response? “I told him it shouldn’t be loud for too long.” #Bearcats — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 28, 2021

The Fighting Irish (and their fans) won’t take kindly to Ridder’s brazen soundbite. Ridder can back up the trash talk Saturday at 2:30pm ET.