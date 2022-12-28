Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 03: The Connecticut Huskies play the Cincinnati Bearcats on December 3, 2011 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bearcats defeated the Connecticut Huskies 35-27. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff.

Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant.

Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as its director of recruiting strategy.

Simmons joined Ohio State's staff before the 2022 season after working as an offensive line assistant and director of player personnel at Stephen F. Austin.

He'll reportedly follow Grant to Cincinnati, which hired Scott Satterfield to replace Ohio State alum Luke Fickell as the head coach. The Bearcats went 9-4 this season after making the College Football Playoff in 2021.

Cincinnati's campaign ended with a 24-7 loss to Louisville in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

Simmons will help guide the recruiting efforts for a program whose 2023 class ranks 71st, per 247Sports. Brady Drogosh, a four-star quarterback from Michigan, headlines those incoming recruits.