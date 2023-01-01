CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Peach Bowl Loss

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud played arguably the best game of his college career on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, it ended in a loss.

Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, before giving up the lead late and failing to make a game-winning field goal attempt.

But Stroud was truly special all night long.

Following the game, he had a brutally honest admission on the defeat.

“I was just trying to leave it all on the line. Obviously, a game like this you’re at a loss for words,” Stroud said. “It comes down to one play, but honestly, it doesn’t come down to one play…

“The last drive, man, I seen how much time we had with timeouts, and I knew we could do it. I tried my hardest to get us down here. I got to maybe split somebody else, make another move, try to get a little more, but I tried my hardest. I think I left my heart out on that field. Of course, it’s something that’s heavy on the heart. It’s going to be tough, but I’d rather — I don’t want to go out there with anybody else.”

Barring a surprise, Stroud will now be off to the NFL, where he's expected to be a high draft pick.