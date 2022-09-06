CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Season Opener

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State started the season with a tough Week 1 victory over Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes' defense did the heavy lifting in a 21-10 win that marked their lowest scoring tally with C.J. Stroud starting under center. Via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors, the quarterback is nevertheless happy to begin the season with a triumph.

"It was amazing. Great win," Stroud said. "The first game of the season is never really easy, I feel. Unless they're like total bums."

He added that the Fighting Irish, who entered the season No. 5 in the preseason poll, are indeed not "bums."

No other Week 1 matchup pitted two top-10 ranked schools against each other. While Stroud didn't fully turn on the offensive jets, he completed 24 of 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Having averaged 369.6 passing yards per game last year, the Heisman finalist should put up flashier numbers against more manageable foes.

Stroud didn't say it, but Ohio State could easily dispatch its next opponent. Although they're coming off a dominant 58-3 victory, the Sun Belt's Arkansas State Red Wolves will likely be overmatched Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.