Clay Helton Reportedly A Candidate For College Football Job

In mid-September, the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his coaching duties. A little less than two months later, he is already being linked to another head coaching job.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the Georgia Southern football program could make a run at Helton.

“Helton is one of the names to keep an eye with the Georgia Southern coaching search,” Zenitz said, via On3. “Sources have continued to mention him as one of the possibilities at Georgia Southern for the past few weeks.”

Georgia Southern fired Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start to the 2021 season. In five years with the Eagles, he owned a 28-21 record.

It’s unclear if Helton is interested in the Georgia Southern job, but there’s no question that he’d be a home run hire for the program.

An interesting possibility for the Georgia Southern head coaching job: Former USC coach Clay Helton. Sources have continued to mention him the last few weeks as one of the guys to keep an eye on as a possibility for that job. https://t.co/78VEhXPlx0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 2, 2021

Despite his shortcomings with the Trojans, Helton had a 46-24 record. The reality is he just wasn’t meeting the school’s sky-high expectations.

If Helton ends up at Georgia Southern, he should have success in the Sun Belt Conference.

Not only can Helton have success at Georgia Southern, he could, in theory, rebuild his value on the coaching market. Let’s not forget that Lane Kiffin spent three years at Florida Atlantic before he made his way over to Ole Miss.