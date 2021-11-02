The Spun

Clay Helton Reportedly A Candidate For College Football Job

Clay Helton leading the USC Trojans onto the college football field.LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Clay Helton of the USC Trojans walks his team down the tunnel at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In mid-September, the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his coaching duties. A little less than two months later, he is already being linked to another head coaching job.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the Georgia Southern football program could make a run at Helton.

“Helton is one of the names to keep an eye with the Georgia Southern coaching search,” Zenitz said, via On3. “Sources have continued to mention him as one of the possibilities at Georgia Southern for the past few weeks.”

Georgia Southern fired Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start to the 2021 season. In five years with the Eagles, he owned a 28-21 record.

It’s unclear if Helton is interested in the Georgia Southern job, but there’s no question that he’d be a home run hire for the program.

Despite his shortcomings with the Trojans, Helton had a 46-24 record. The reality is he just wasn’t meeting the school’s sky-high expectations.

If Helton ends up at Georgia Southern, he should have success in the Sun Belt Conference.

Not only can Helton have success at Georgia Southern, he could, in theory, rebuild his value on the coaching market. Let’s not forget that Lane Kiffin spent three years at Florida Atlantic before he made his way over to Ole Miss.

