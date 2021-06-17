Clemson AD Sums Up Week 1 Matchup vs. Georgia

College football fans are in for a treat this year, as two of the best programs in the country will square off fairly early in the season. Clemson and Georgia will clash on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in what should be an absolute thriller.

We’re still several months away from watching the Tigers and Bulldogs go to war, but the hype for this game is already through the roof.

On Thursday, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich shared his thoughts on the team’s season opener during an appearance on Packer and Durham. It’s safe to say he’s expecting big things from this non-conference matchup.

“This one is just going to be huge, you mentioned all of it. I don’t think you need the athletic director to hype this game,” Radakovich said. “It is just on a different level, and we are so honored to be a part of it. We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be an exciting day up at Bank of America Stadium up in Charlotte.”

These two programs have not faced each other since the 2014 season. Georgia ran away with that game due to an incredible performance from Todd Gurley.

Clemson’s football team has drastically improved since that matchup, winning multiple national titles and becoming a perennial contender.

Not only will this Week 1 showdown between Clemson and Georgia have playoff implications, it could be a potential preview of next season’s national title game. After all, both programs have a ton of talent and proven commodities at quarterback.