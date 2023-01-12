Clemson Fans Praising Dabo Swinney's Latest Hire

RALEIGH, NC - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after defeating the North Carolina State Wolfpack 38-31 at Carter Finley Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Clemson is reportedly making a major coaching change.

The Tigers fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday, and they have a decorated replacement in sight. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Clemson is expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Fans praised head coach Dabo Swinney for snagging a rising star in college football.

"Dabo really stepped up, firing a longtime coordinator and going out to get Garrett Riley," The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach wrote. "He's serious."

"Dabo saw that promoting from within wasn’t working anymore - went out and got the best rising OC in the country," a fan said.

"Wow. This is a massive pull for Dabo Swinney," The Comeback's Sam Neumann wrote.

"Just a stunning couple of hours," a Clemson alum observed. "Went from 'Dabo is too loyal to his staff' to 'Clemson poached the top assistant in the country' in the blink of an eye."

"Clemson is back," a fan declared.

Clemson has earned double-digit wins in 12 straight seasons, but the Tigers missed the College Football Playoff for the second straight year following six consecutive appearances.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs defied all expectations by making the CFP National Championship. Riley steered an offense that averaged 38.8 points per game, helping quarterback Max Duggan finish second in the Heisman voting.

Riley can ignite a Clemson offense that received inconsistent quarterback play from DJ Uiagalelei throughout the season. He could be the missing ingredient to guiding Swinney's squad back to national title contention in 2023.