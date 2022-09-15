Clemson Football Releases Statement On Player's Tragic Loss

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: A general view of inside the stadium before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Bryan Bresee's family suffered a heartbreaking loss Thursday. He announced that his sister, Ella, died after a battle with brain cancer. She was 15.

Following the tragic news, Clemson's football program mourned Ella's loss and offered condolences to the Bresee family.

"Ella Bresee will continue to be a source of light and strength for this program and the entire Clemson community," the statement read. "Please join us in sending our love and support to Bryan and the Bresee family."

The team's Twitter page also shared a message from head coach Dabo Swinney, who sent his prayers.

"Ella was such a sweet spirit, and her spirit will continue to live on throughout the Bresee family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her," Swinney said. "I am stronger today for having experienced Ella's strength and courage."

The defensive tackle posted a heartfelt tribute to Ella on Instagram.

"I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people," Bryan Bresee wrote. "You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today."

The team rallied behind the Bresse family by wearing "E11A Strong" shirts for their walk to the field Saturday. Ella and the family were in Clemson last week, but she returned to a hospital in Washington, D.C. before the game because of a health setback.

Our hearts go out to the Bresee family.