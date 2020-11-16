Clemson OC Tony Elliott Addresses The South Carolina Job

Yet another interesting name has been thrown into the mix of potential options for the newly-opened South Carolina position.

This candidate wouldn’t have to travel far to take the job. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is an attractive option for the Gamecocks as a coach with championship experience.

Understandably, Elliott says he would be reluctant to leave the success of the Tigers’ program. In a press conference on Monday, the ninth-year Clemson assistant told reporters he had no interest in the job opening.

“I’m focused on these players and this staff right now,” Elliott said, via Saturday Down South. “They’ve been too good for me to focus on other jobs.”

When asked how he avoids the job search speculation, Elliott had a simple answer. He feels he owes his players the loyalty they deserve.

“I don’t answer my phone,” Elliott said. “I’m transparent — this is who I am. I remind my family to not bring my name up. We are in 2020 these guys have invested so much in a pandemic. It would be selfish of me.”

Elliott spent four years as the Tigers’ running back coach, then four more years as co-offensive coordinator. 2020 is the first year the former Clemson walk-on holds solo OC duties.

The search soldiers on for South Carolina as they hope to land a program-shifting coach soon.