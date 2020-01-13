Clemson Reveals Its National Title Game Uniform vs. LSU

The Spun

We’re T-minus eight hours away from kickoff at the College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

Clemson took to Twitter this afternoon to unveil its national championship game uniform.

Rejoice, Tigers fans: Dabo Swinney’s team will be sporting orange britches.

“A championship is on the line, so you know what we’re wearing,” Clemson announced.

Clemson and LSU are set to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.


