Clemson Reveals Its National Title Game Uniform vs. LSU

We’re T-minus eight hours away from kickoff at the College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

Clemson took to Twitter this afternoon to unveil its national championship game uniform.

Rejoice, Tigers fans: Dabo Swinney’s team will be sporting orange britches.

“A championship is on the line, so you know what we’re wearing,” Clemson announced.

"Many Tiger fans would swear they make magic…" A championship is on the line, so you know what we're wearing:#𝙊𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/SfsZupCZHw — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 13, 2020

Clemson and LSU are set to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.