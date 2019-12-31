During the second half of the Fiesta Bowl, the officiating crew overturned a critical fumble that would’ve given Ohio State a lead over Clemson. It’s a decision that will be remembered for years to come.

The initial ruling on the field was that Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross fumbled. After further review though, the refs said that he did not complete the process of the catch.

Of course there were several plays and calls that contributed to the final result, but the overturned call stands above the rest.

While that call will most likely sting for the foreseeable future, it appears Clemson fans are wasting little time rubbing salt in the wound.

Clemson fans can now purchase shirts that say “Actually, the pass was incomplete.” The shirt is apparently licensed by the Tigers.

It’s safe to say that people in Columbus won’t be buying this shirt.

Check it out:

Ohio State has a lot to be proud about in terms of how this season went. However, it’s not easy getting over a last-second loss in a semifinal matchup.

As for Clemson, the defending champions are one win away from winning the national title in back-to-back years.