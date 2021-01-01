Clemson vs. Ohio State Will Be Very Personal For The Herbstreit Family

On Friday night, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit will watch as his sons face off against his alma mater yet again.

Tye and Jake Herbstreit walked on at Clemson in 2019. Just a few months later, they were taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Now, over year later, they will be back on the field to face off against the Buckeyes once again. However, this time, there’s even more on the line.

Just over a week ago, Herbstreit’s son, Zak, announced he accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Ohio State.

“Beyond excited to announce that I will be accepting a PWO and continue my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University! Dream come true!” Zak said on Twitter.

Beyond excited to announce that I will be accepting a PWO and continue my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University! Dream come true! pic.twitter.com/UuC22V5LDD — Zak Herbstreit (@ZHerbstreit) December 23, 2020

Although he won’t be suiting up in tonight’s game, Zak’s allegiance might lie with the Buckeyes.

The same could be said for Herbie, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State. Although two of his sons play for Clemson, Kirk will always be tied to the Buckeyes – now in more way than one.

Herbstreit will be on the call for the game, though he’ll be forced to do the broadcast from home after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Ohio State and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.