Report: LSU Star Running Back Injured At Practice

Following reports of Oklahoma losing a couple of key players for the Peach Bowl against LSU, the Tigers’ roster might have taken a hit this week, too. One of LSU’s top offensive players has reportedly suffered an injury.

LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly suffered an injury at practice on Tuesday. Reports out of Baton Rouge surfaced today and they’ve been confirmed by Sports Illustrated college football insider Ross Dellenger.

Edwards-Helaire reportedly suffered a hamstring injury at practice on Tuesday. The severity is reportedly “unclear.”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is reportedly set to meet with the media tonight.

Lots asking about #LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire today. Sources confirm what was said on Baton Rouge radio today: Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice yesterday. Severity unclear. Ed Orgeron is set to meet with reporters tonight. 10 days until semifinal vs OU. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 18, 2019

LSU reporter Brody Miller has confirmed the news, too. Edwards-Helaire reportedly went down without getting touched.

“He was juking and went down without contact,” he reports.

Can confirm Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down at practice yesterday. He was juking and went down without contact. Ed Orgeron speaks at 5:25. We'll likely know more about the severity then. #LSU https://t.co/Nttj9T33DY — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 18, 2019

Edwards-Helaire is a vital piece to LSU’s potent offense. The Tigers’ running back has totaled 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.5 yards a carry this season.

The LSU running back leads the Tigers in rushing by a landslide. Quarterback Joe Burrow is the team’s second-leading rusher at 289 yards.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to play on Saturday, Dec. 28. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. The Tigers are 14-point favorites heading into the game.