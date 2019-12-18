The Spun

Report: LSU Star Running Back Injured At Practice

A UCF player tackling an LSU back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers is tackled by defensive back Rahsaan Lewis #42 of the UCF Knights during the second half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Following reports of Oklahoma losing a couple of key players for the Peach Bowl against LSU, the Tigers’ roster might have taken a hit this week, too. One of LSU’s top offensive players has reportedly suffered an injury.

LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly suffered an injury at practice on Tuesday. Reports out of Baton Rouge surfaced today and they’ve been confirmed by Sports Illustrated college football insider Ross Dellenger.

Edwards-Helaire reportedly suffered a hamstring injury at practice on Tuesday. The severity is reportedly “unclear.”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is reportedly set to meet with the media tonight.

LSU reporter Brody Miller has confirmed the news, too. Edwards-Helaire reportedly went down without getting touched.

“He was juking and went down without contact,” he reports.

Edwards-Helaire is a vital piece to LSU’s potent offense. The Tigers’ running back has totaled 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.5 yards a carry this season.

The LSU running back leads the Tigers in rushing by a landslide. Quarterback Joe Burrow is the team’s second-leading rusher at 289 yards.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to play on Saturday, Dec. 28. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. The Tigers are 14-point favorites heading into the game.

