Coach O Has A Brutally Honest Message About Game vs. Oklahoma

A closeup of LSU football coach Ed Orgeron.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers watches warm ups before the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Bowl season can be a fun time for college football players. The games usually take place over winter break at an enjoyable location. The players typically get to experience some of the cool things that their bowl game destination has to offer.

This won’t be the case for the LSU Tigers this bowl season, though.

Coach O’s team, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. It will be all business for the Tigers.

“This is not time to go have fun at a bowl and then win,” Orgeron told reporters this week.

You’re likely not going to find any LSU fans – or players – disagreeing with that sentiment. The fun can take place after two wins.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

