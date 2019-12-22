Coach O Has A Brutally Honest Message About Game vs. Oklahoma

Bowl season can be a fun time for college football players. The games usually take place over winter break at an enjoyable location. The players typically get to experience some of the cool things that their bowl game destination has to offer.

This won’t be the case for the LSU Tigers this bowl season, though.

Coach O’s team, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. It will be all business for the Tigers.

“This is not time to go have fun at a bowl and then win,” Orgeron told reporters this week.

"This is a playoff game." Don't expect #LSU to spend very much time at extracurricular activities in Atlanta, says head coach Ed Orgeron. "This is not time to go have fun at a bowl and then win." pic.twitter.com/CTkRy8QNJP — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 21, 2019

You’re likely not going to find any LSU fans – or players – disagreeing with that sentiment. The fun can take place after two wins.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The game will be televised on ESPN.