Coach O Issues Update On LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

With the College Football Playoff only 10 days away, the LSU Tigers were dealt a tough blow this week during practice. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday.

Joe Burrow receives most of the credit for LSU’s resurgence this season – and rightfully so. However, the offense has also been dynamic because of Edwards-Helaire.

The shifty tailback for the Tigers has totaled 1,689 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns.

Head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the media today about Edwards-Helaire. He confirmed that the junior running back hurt his hamstring during Tuesday’s practice.

Coach O provided an update on Edwards-Helaire’s status, saying “We’ll know a little bit more at the end of the week.”

LSU had Edwards-Helaire go through a few medical tests today to get a better understanding of his injury.

Ed Orgeron says #LSU standout RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, injured his hamstring yesterday at practice. "He went thru some tests today. We’ll know a little bit more at the end of the week." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 18, 2019

Not having Edwards-Helaire for the Peach Bowl would be brutal for LSU. Tyrion Davis-Price is second on the depth chart, but he only received 60 carries this year.

The Tigers aren’t the only team that could be shorthanded entering the Playoff. Lincoln Riley will be without three Sooners next weekend due to suspensions.

Kickoff for the LSU-Oklahoma matchup is at 4 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We’ll continue to provide updates on the LSU running back’s status.