Coach O Reveals How He Celebrated LSU’s National Championship

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had several critics over the past few years, but last night’s win over Clemson in the national title game erased any remaining doubt about him.

Orgeron led the Tigers to a 15-0 record that featured a plethora of wins over ranked opponents.

Following the national championship win on Monday night, Coach O spoke to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt about how he’ll celebrate.

It appears that Coach O is going to handle this win just like any other.

“I got Kelly and my three boys with me. We’re probably going to get a ham sandwich or something, go to bed and then wake up tomorrow and do it again,” Orgeron said.

Coach O also revealed that he’ll be on the road recruiting once again this Friday.

Here’s his interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter:

How's Coach O going to celebrate a #NationalChampionship? A ham sandwich, of course. pic.twitter.com/iEcvqxL9VP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2020

Winning a national title has to be a great feeling for Orgeron, but something tells us that he’ll now focus on trying to add a second championship to his trophy case.

It’ll be tough to replace Joe Burrow at quarterback next season. However, the Tigers have a bunch of playmakers that will be back as well as a bunch of top recruits on the way to Baton Rouge.